$11,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,980
+ taxes & licensing
Z's Auto
519-979-0233
2015 Nissan Micra
2015 Nissan Micra
Base
Location
Z's Auto
11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1
519-979-0233
$11,980
+ taxes & licensing
89,573KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9443490
- Stock #: w15micra 204149
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP0FL204149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,573 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Z's Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Z's Auto
11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1