2015 Nissan Micra

89,573 KM

Details

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
Base

Location

11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1

89,573KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9443490
  • Stock #: w15micra 204149
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP0FL204149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,573 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Z's Auto

