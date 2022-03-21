Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

119,371 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

  1. 8937010
  2. 8937010
  3. 8937010
  4. 8937010
  5. 8937010
  6. 8937010
  7. 8937010
  8. 8937010
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8937010
  • Stock #: B416Y
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT2FC868676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B416Y
  • Mileage 119,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice '15 Nissan Rogue with heated seats, backup cam, onscreen calls and more. 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ezee Wheelz

2013 Ford Edge SEL
 156,992 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 239,794 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti Q50 3.0T
 32,728 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory