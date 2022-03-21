$17,995+ tax & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
119,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8937010
- Stock #: B416Y
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT2FC868676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,371 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice '15 Nissan Rogue with heated seats, backup cam, onscreen calls and more. 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
