2015 Nissan Sentra

190,382KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP9FL651743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20094
  • Mileage 190,382 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE THE CREDIT REBUILDERS!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, or No Credit, it's NO PROBLEM FOR US. IN HOUSE AND SECOND CHANCE FINANCE SPECIALISTS NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS oac, All prices are SLASHED, Financing as LOW as 7.49% Sherwood Auto Sales has been proudly serving Southwestern Ontario for over 25 years from the same location. We ship anywhere in ONTARIO Good Credit, Bad Credit, or No Credit, it's NO PROBLEM FOR US. APPLY ONLINE AT www.sherwoodautosales.ca HST Extra.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

