2015 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
132,817KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10005717
- Stock #: GC23486A
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT1FS701516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ignition Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Leatherette Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
