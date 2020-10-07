Menu
2015 RAM 1500

111,590 KM

Details Description Features

$27,299

+ tax & licensing
$27,299

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Slt Big Horn 4x4

2015 RAM 1500

Slt Big Horn 4x4

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$27,299

+ taxes & licensing

111,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6059955
  • Stock #: 11995
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM8FS730635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 111,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals www.wautoshoppers.ca

 

This 2015 Ram 1500 SLT Diesel crew cab, 4x4, 6cyl / 3.0L automatic transmission, no accidents, 6 pass seating, reverse camera, heated seats and heated steering wheel, bluetooth, phone pairing, keyless entry, remote start, front and rear parking sensors and more!

 

For more information, or to book your test drive, contact us @ 519-948-5330

Visit us in store @ 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor

 

Finance from 1.99% Above Prime (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

 

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in quality Pre-Owned vehicles.

 

We are doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff. 

 

This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes.

 

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

