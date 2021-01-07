Menu
2015 RAM 1500

139,424 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn Eco Diesel 4x4 No Accidents

2015 RAM 1500

Big Horn Eco Diesel 4x4 No Accidents

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,424KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6561194
  Stock #: 12030
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM5FS772647

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 139,424 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!

Your Approved www.wautoshoppers.ca

This 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn Eco Diesel is accident free, crew cab, 4x4, 6cyl/3.0L, navigation, reverse camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, bluetooth, keyless entry, remote start, tow package, folding mirrors, chrome package and more!

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC

Due to the current situations surrounding COVID-19, we are now operating by appointment only. Please call 519-948-5330 today for more information on this vehicle or to book a test drive. Thank You for your continued support! stay safe!

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

