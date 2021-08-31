2015 RAM 1500

- Listing ID: 8012595
- Stock #: 17883
- VIN: 1C6RR7GM4FS687972
-
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
-
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Diesel
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
147,534 KM
Running Boards/Side Steps
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.