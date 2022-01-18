$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
154,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8140504
- Stock #: B140
- VIN: 1C6RR7TM6FS687591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B140
- Mileage 154,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful '15 Ram SLT DIESEL!!! 3.0 liter 6 cylinder diesel engine. Heated wheel, seats, bluetooth, sunroof and more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2