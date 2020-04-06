Menu
2015 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$46,986

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,554KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4855710
  • Stock #: C1191426A
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL4FG568335
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, Quick Order Package 2FH Laramie. Black Clearcoat 2015 Ram 3500 Laramie 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

