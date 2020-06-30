2015 RAM TRADESMAN

+ taxes & licensing
5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ram Cargo Van comes with shelving and locking toolbox, excellent for that tradesman!
AM/FM radio, CD player, intermittent wipers, cruise control, power locks, power windows, keyless entry, flex fuel, locking box in between driver and passenger seats.
This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes.
*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*
