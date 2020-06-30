Menu
2015 RAM TRADESMAN

176,594 KM

Details

$11,299

+ tax & licensing
$11,299

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2015 RAM TRADESMAN

2015 RAM TRADESMAN

CARGO 119" WB

2015 RAM TRADESMAN

CARGO 119" WB

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

  • Listing ID: 5350742
  • Stock #: 11929
  • VIN: 2C4JRGAG1FR533908

$11,299

+ taxes & licensing

176,594KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 176,594 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!

 

2015 Ram Cargo Van comes with shelving and locking toolbox, excellent for that tradesman!

AM/FM radio, CD player, intermittent wipers, cruise control, power locks, power windows, keyless entry, flex fuel, locking box in between driver and passenger seats.

 

We Are Doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff.

 

We have been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in quality Pre-Owned vehicles. Get Approved today from the comfort of your home by going to our website: wautoshoppers.ca and clicking on the finance tab our Finance Manager will assist you!

 

Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

 

For more information on this vehicle....

Call: 519-948-5330

Click: wautoshoppers.ca

Come to our location: 5049 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor ON

 

This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes.

 

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Lumbar Support
AM/FM CD Player

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

