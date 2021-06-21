Menu
2015 RAM TRADESMAN

176,594 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2015 RAM TRADESMAN

2015 RAM TRADESMAN

Cargo Van "119 wb 6mnths No Payments oac

2015 RAM TRADESMAN

Cargo Van "119 wb 6mnths No Payments oac

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

176,594KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7529440
  Stock #: 11929
  VIN: 2C4JRGAG1FR533908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 11929
  • Mileage 176,594 KM

Vehicle Description

www.wautoshoppers.ca

WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!

2015 Ram Cargo Van comes with shelving and locking toolbox, AM/FM radio, CD player, intermittent wipers, cruise control, power locks, power windows, keyless entry, flex fuel, locking box in between driver and passenger seats.

Call today for more information: 519-948-5330

Visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

We are doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

