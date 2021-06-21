2015 RAM TRADESMAN

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,000 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 5 9 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7529440

7529440 Stock #: 11929

11929 VIN: 2C4JRGAG1FR533908

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Stock # 11929

Mileage 176,594 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Quads / Captains Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.