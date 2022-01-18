$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2015 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
114,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8148451
- Stock #: B251
- VIN: 2T3RFREV8FW360068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,568 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful '15 Toyota Rav4 XLE with roof, backup camera, all wheel drive and more. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
