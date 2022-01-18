Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

114,568 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8148451
  • Stock #: B251
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV8FW360068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful '15 Toyota Rav4 XLE with roof, backup camera, all wheel drive and more. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

