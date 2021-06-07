Menu
2016 Acura TLX

84,325 KM

$18,845

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Tech

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7213916
  • Stock #: P466
  • VIN: 19UUB1F56GA800733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,325 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Acura TLX/Tech Package Now On The Pre-Owned Lot! 84,322 KM’S

No Accidents, No Odors

Beautiful White Exterior Paint On Beige Leather Interior

Comes Equipped With,

Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Drivers Adjustable Lumbar, GPS Navigation, Rear-View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning & More!!

***PICTURES COMING SOON!!

To Book A Test Drive Please Call (519) 735-7753   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

