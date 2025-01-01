Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>$14,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees.   LOADED, AWD</strong></p><p>NO ACCIDENTS!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!!</p><p><strong>108,283KM</strong> Equipped With: Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Leather, Sunroof, Remoted Start, Memory Seats, Premium Bose Sound, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.</p><p>WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!!</p><p>WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.</p><p>3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.</p><p>Windsor, ON</p><p>N8W 1H2</p><p>519-915-5500</p><p>www.windsorpreowned.com</p><p>Richard@windsorpreowned.com</p>

2016 Buick Encore

108,283 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Buick Encore

CXL (PREMIUM)

Watch This Vehicle
12165162

2016 Buick Encore

CXL (PREMIUM)

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

  1. 1738881913
  2. 1738881913
  3. 1738881913
  4. 1738881913
  5. 1738881913
  6. 1738881913
  7. 1738881913
  8. 1738881913
  9. 1738881914
  10. 1738881913
  11. 1738881913
  12. 1738881914
  13. 1738881914
  14. 1738881914
  15. 1738881914
  16. 1738881913
  17. 1738881913
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,283KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJHSB2GB691726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,283 KM

Vehicle Description

$14,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees.   LOADED, AWD

NO ACCIDENTS!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!!

108,283KM Equipped With: Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Leather, Sunroof, Remoted Start, Memory Seats, Premium Bose Sound, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!!

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2021 Chevrolet Spark LT 36,150 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 Dodge Journey SXT 77,866 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla S 171,675 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
2016 Buick Encore