<p><strong>$9,995 plus HST.  INCLUDES SAFETY, LICENSING AND TRANSFER</strong></p><p>CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS</p><p><strong>173,532M</strong> Equipped With: Remote Start, Bluetooth,  Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Push button Start, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Winter wheels and tires, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!</p><p>WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.</p><p>3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.</p><p>Windsor, ON</p><p>N8W 1H2</p><p>519-915-5500</p><p>www.windsorpreowned.com</p><p>Richard@windsorpreowned.com</p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

173,532 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12499711

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,532KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM2GS597719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R2999
  • Mileage 173,532 KM

Vehicle Description

$9,995 plus HST.  INCLUDES SAFETY, LICENSING AND TRANSFER

CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS

173,532M Equipped With: Remote Start, Bluetooth,  Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Push button Start, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Winter wheels and tires, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

519-915-5500

2016 Chevrolet Cruze