Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

47,695 KM

Details Description Features

$14,933

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,933

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,933

+ taxes & licensing

47,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6317703
  • Stock #: P418
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM7G7316058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 47,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Condition 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT For Sale! ONLY 47,695 KM’S

Silver Exterior Pain On Black Cloth Interior

Comes Loaded With,

Sunroof, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera & More!

Test Drives Are By Appointment Only! Please Call (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 47,695 KM
$14,933 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson GL
 108,918 KM
$13,695 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 50,769 KM
$11,497 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory