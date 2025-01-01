Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

This well-maintained Low KM vehicle offers a reliable and comfortable ride, perfect for daily driving or road trips. The body is in excellent condition with no rust, comes detailed, rust-proofed. New brake pads and rotors all around.

Comes certified with all-in pricing (excluding HST and licensing). Includes a 1-year powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim and 36-day full safety coverage. We accept DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX. Third-party financing available.

AUTO NATION CAR SALES 9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call or text 226-246-2429 | www.autonationcarsale.ca

Proud member of OMVIC & UCDA - Buy with confidence

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

52,000 KM

$15,200

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Used
52,000KM
VIN 1G1ZE5ST6GF315866

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

This well-maintained Low KM vehicle offers a reliable and comfortable ride, perfect for daily driving or road trips. The body is in excellent condition with no rust, comes detailed, rust-proofed. New brake pads and rotors all around.



Comes certified with all-in pricing (excluding HST and licensing). Includes a 1-year powertrain warranty with $2000 per claim and 36-day full safety coverage. We accept DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX. Third-party financing available.



AUTO NATION CAR SALES 9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2


Call or text 226-246-2429 | www.autonationcarsale.ca


Proud member of OMVIC & UCDA - Buy with confidence

Interior

Air Conditioning
Driver Information Centre
Rear Reading Lamps
STEERING WHEEL
map pockets
Keyless Start
Air filter
COMPASS DISPLAY
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Front Wheel Drive
Tool Kit

antenna
6-speaker system

Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
brake
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist

SEAT ADJUSTER

Temperature Display

COMPACT SPARE

Stabilitrak
Armrest
Manual
SAFETY
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
ENGINE
brakes
Rear console
headlamps
Interior
steering column
Assist handle
Door Locks
Lighting
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
front passenger
Seat
4-wheel disc
Axle
Electric
Tire
Mirror
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Audio system feature
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
3-spoke
front passenger 6-way manual
inside rearview manual day/night
halogen
for child safety seats
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
rear-window
spare
3.23 final drive ratio
high-performance
Wheel
acoustic
parking
laminated
road emergency
covered
Engine control
stop-start system
cabin
monochromatic display
interior overhead courtesy lamp
switchable
driver and front passenger seatbacks
rear 60/40 split-folding
8-way power driver
outside
Trunk latch
manual release
Vent
Warning indicator
windshield and front side windows
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
T125/80R16
Brake lining
noise and dust performance
Brake rotors
Duralife
front MacPherson strut
rear 4-link
independent
16 (40.6 cm) steel
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm
184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
front passenger safety belt
single-zone electronic
rear centre with cupholders
stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
ambient instrument panel light pipe
front doors pad and map pocket light pipe
and door handle release on all doors

9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429

