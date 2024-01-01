Menu
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Windsor, ON

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

213,864 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

213,864KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCNCNEH8GZ170333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 19998A
  • Mileage 213,864 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-XXXX

519-945-3611

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500