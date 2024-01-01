Menu
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Windsor, ON

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

205,896 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

205,896KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCVKNEC6GZ409867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20811
  • Mileage 205,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-XXXX

519-945-3611

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500