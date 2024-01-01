$15,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
205,896KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCVKNEC6GZ409867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 20811
- Mileage 205,896 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 WT 270,982 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 140,606 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 229,319 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Email Sherwood Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500