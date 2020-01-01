Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Rocky Motors

975 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8X 2S7

519-252-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,460KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4424175
  • Stock #: 3080
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC0GZ203080
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Rear Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Dual-zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • remote start
  • Tow Hooks
  • full size spare tire
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • iPod Adapter
  • Locking Differential
  • Double Cab
  • Rear-View Camera
  • All-season tires
  • CD (SINGLE DISC)
  • Onboard Communications System
  • Split/Folding Seats
  • Vanity Mirror/Light
  • Front Airbags (Driver)
  • Front Airbags (Passenger)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

