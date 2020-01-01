2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Fog Lights
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Rear Side Airbags
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Anti-Theft System
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Dual-zone Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- remote start
- Tow Hooks
- full size spare tire
- Floor mats
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- High intensity discharge headlights
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Seating
-
- Bench Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Privacy Glass
- Rear Window Defroster
- Additional Features
-
- MP3
- iPod Adapter
- Locking Differential
- Double Cab
- Rear-View Camera
- All-season tires
- CD (SINGLE DISC)
- Onboard Communications System
- Split/Folding Seats
- Vanity Mirror/Light
- Front Airbags (Driver)
- Front Airbags (Passenger)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.