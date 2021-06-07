2016 Chevrolet Sonic...

- Listing ID: 7205948
- Stock #: 8017
- VIN: 1G1JC6SB9G4168275
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Hatchback
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
69,915 KM
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Perimeter/approach lights
Emergency communication system
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Front wheel independent suspension
Vehicle Stability Control System
Exterior parking camera rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.