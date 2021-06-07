Menu
2016 Chevrolet Sonic

69,915 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Best Rate Auto Sales

519-974-9377

LT Auto

Location

6049 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

69,915KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7205948
  • Stock #: 8017
  • VIN: 1G1JC6SB9G4168275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,915 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Sport steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Vehicle Stability Control System
Exterior parking camera rear
Keyl
CD-MP3 decoder

