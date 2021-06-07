2016 Chevrolet Sonic...

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 9 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7205948

7205948 Stock #: 8017

8017 VIN: 1G1JC6SB9G4168275

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 69,915 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Emergency communication system Sport steering wheel Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Vehicle Stability Control System Exterior parking camera rear Keyl CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.