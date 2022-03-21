Menu
2016 Chevrolet Sonic

101,375 KM

Details Description Features

LS - BLUETOOTH, ONSTAR, KEYLESS ENTRY!

LS - BLUETOOTH, ONSTAR, KEYLESS ENTRY!

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

101,375KM
Used
  • Stock #: P9392
  • VIN: 1G1JA6SH0G4168899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,375 KM

Vehicle Description

ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY & TILT STEERING! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front Wheel Drive
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Hubcaps

