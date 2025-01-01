Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Windsor, ON

2016 Chevrolet Spark

123,002 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12394530

2016 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1744230974
  2. 1744230974
  3. 1744230974
  4. 1744230974
  5. 1744230974
  6. 1744230974
  7. 1744230974
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,002KM
Good Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA8GC605802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 22088
  • Mileage 123,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2018 RAM 2500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 RAM 2500 ST 141,612 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Windsor, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 197,137 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 178,171 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Spark