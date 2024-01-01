Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Windsor, ON

2016 Chrysler 200

117,080 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1717081215
  2. 1717081215
  3. 1717081215
  4. 1717081215
  5. 1717081215
  6. 1717081215
  7. 1717081215
  8. 1717081215
  9. 1717081215
  10. 1717081215
  11. 1717081215
  12. 1717081215
  13. 1717081215
  14. 1717081215
  15. 1717081215
  16. 1717081215
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,080KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C3CCCFB2GN110225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20833
  • Mileage 117,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2016 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Chrysler 200 LX 117,080 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE 157,447 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 171,932 KM $36,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 200