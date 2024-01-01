$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack Shaker
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,332KM
VIN 2C3CDZFJ1GH279233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PA24809B
- Mileage 24,332 KM
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
2016 Dodge Challenger