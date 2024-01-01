Menu
2016 Dodge Challenger

24,332 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack Shaker

2016 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack Shaker

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,332KM
VIN 2C3CDZFJ1GH279233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PA24809B
  • Mileage 24,332 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

