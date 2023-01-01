Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

254,422 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

254,422KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10046946
  • Stock #: CV23449A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR366323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CV23449A
  • Mileage 254,422 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Dual sliding doors
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Color TV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

