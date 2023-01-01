$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
254,422KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10046946
- Stock #: CV23449A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR366323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Dual sliding doors
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Media / Nav / Comm
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Color TV
