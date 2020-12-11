Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

59,800 KM

Details Description Features

$16,101

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,101

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,101

+ taxes & licensing

59,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6351854
  • Stock #: 05294A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8GR130087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 05294A
  • Mileage 59,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Caravan For Sale, 59,800 KM’S

Black Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Comes Equipped With All The Essentials, Great For Long Road Trips With The Family!

Daytime Running Lights, Auxiliary Output, Tire Pressure Monitoring System & More.

Please Call To Book A Test Drive (519) 735-7753 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 85,220 KM
$16,889 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 12,688 KM
$22,494 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent GL
 44,554 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory