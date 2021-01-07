Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

32,794 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

SXT Plus Extra Low KM No Accidents

SXT Plus Extra Low KM No Accidents

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

32,794KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6523750
  • Stock #: 12033
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR331498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 32,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

This is an accident free 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus, 6cyl/3.6l Pentastar VVT engine, blacktop pkg, extra low km, remote start, keyless entry, in excellent condition!

Book your test drive today: 519-948-5330

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC

Due to the current situations surrounding COVID-19, we are now operating by appointment only. Please call today for more information on this vehicle or to book a test drive. Thank You for your continued support! stay safe!

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Proximity Key
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Android Auto

