2016 Dodge Journey

194,535 KM

Details Features

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

SXT

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

194,535KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10046949
  • Stock #: WR23561A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG6GT136708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WR23561A
  • Mileage 194,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

