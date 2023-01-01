2016 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 4 , 5 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10046949

WR23561A VIN: 3C4PDCCG6GT136708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo remote start Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

