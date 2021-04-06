Menu
2016 Ford Escape

65,264 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE AWD FULLY LOADED NO ACCIDENTS

2016 Ford Escape

SE AWD FULLY LOADED NO ACCIDENTS

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

65,264KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6884499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

 

This accident-free Ford Escape SE is equipped with 4cyl/2.0l Eco boost 4wd transmission, low km, navigation, reverse camera, rear parking sensors, heated seats and heated exterior mirrors, panoramic roof, keyless entry with remote start, powered drivers seat, Bluetooth, voice recognition, 18' chrome rims, touch screen and more!

 

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

 

Due to the current situations surrounding COVID-19, we are now operating by appointment only. Please call 519-948-5330 today for more information on this vehicle or to book a test drive. Thank You for your continued support! stay safe!

 

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

 

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

