2016 Ford Focus

59,476 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE - REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH!

2016 Ford Focus

SE - REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,476KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5573658
  Stock #: P8643
  VIN: 1FADP3F20GL286860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P8643
  • Mileage 59,476 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO & CRUISE CONTROL! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online at www.automaxxwindsor.com! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care, located at 2890 Walker! We also have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website at www.automaxxwindsor.com or call one of our professional sales associates at 519-974-9358. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore, 4200 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

