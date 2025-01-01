$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
LT
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,334KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTV2LEC6GZ195354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 22242
- Mileage 218,334 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
HID Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
