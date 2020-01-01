Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Accord

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Accord

EX

Location

Rocky Motors

975 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8X 2S7

519-252-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,452KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4403493
  • Stock #: 800005
  • VIN: 1HGCT1B76GA800005
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Side Airbags
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Dual-zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Clock
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
  • Integrated Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Center Console
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Tachometer
  • am/fm
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Armrest
  • Digital Info Center
  • Rear-View Camera
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • CD (SINGLE DISC)
  • Vanity Mirror/Light
  • Aux Audio Adapter
  • Front Airbags (Driver)
  • Front Airbags (Passenger)
  • Handsfree/Bluetooth Integration
  • Power Seat (Driver)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rocky Motors

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 162,078 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord EX
 155,452 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer XLT
 110,796 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Rocky Motors

Rocky Motors

975 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8X 2S7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-252-XXXX

(click to show)

519-252-2277

Send A Message