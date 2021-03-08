Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

14,511 KM

$12,038

+ tax & licensing
LE

LE

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

14,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6664856
  • Stock #: P430
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE4GU047276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Accent SE For Sale! ONLY 14,511 KM’S.

1 Previous Owner, Lease Return In Beautiful Condition. Grey Exterior Paint On Grey Cloth Interior.

Equipped With  All The Essentials,

Stability Control, Traction Control, Active Eco Mode, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Input, Steel Wheels With Wheel Covers.

For More Information Please Call (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

