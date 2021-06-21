Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

25,792 KM

$12,520

+ tax & licensing
$12,520

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,520

+ taxes & licensing

25,792KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7473168
  Stock #: P477
  VIN: KMHCT4AE9GU974533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,792 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Accent Just Landed! ONLY 25,792 KM’S!!

Clean Title, Black Exterior Paint On Grey Cloth Interior

This Accent Comes Equipped With, Heated Front Seats, Power Doors & Locks, Power Mirrors, Active Eco Mode, Bluetooth Connectivity, Auxiliary Input, Satellite Radio & More!!

***PICTURES COMING SOON!

Perfect First Car, Has All The Essentials

For More Great Deals Please Call (519)735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

