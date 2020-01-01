2016 Hyundai Elantra...

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Rear Side Airbags

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features MP3

Wheel Covers

Braking Assist

All-season tires

CD (SINGLE DISC)

Vanity Mirror/Light

Aux Audio Adapter

Front Airbags (Driver)

Front Airbags (Passenger)

Front Side Airbags (Driver)

Passenger Sensing Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.