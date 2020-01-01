Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

50,769 KM

Details Description Features

$11,497

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,497

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,497

+ taxes & licensing

50,769KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6282309
  • Stock #: 52217A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3GH772551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 50,769 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Elantra GL On The Lot! ONLY 50,769 KM’S!!

Red Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Comes Equipped With,

Heated Seats, Auto Headlights, Bluetooth Connectivity & More 

Call To Book A Test Drive (519)-735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2015 Ford Focus Tita...
 122,132 KM
$11,274 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 78,850 KM
$15,142 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV
 79,245 KM
$20,943 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory