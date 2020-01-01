+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9
519-735-7753
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra GL On The Lot! ONLY 50,769 KM’S!!
Red Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior
Comes Equipped With,
Heated Seats, Auto Headlights, Bluetooth Connectivity & More
Call To Book A Test Drive (519)-735-7753
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9