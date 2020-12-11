2016 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

