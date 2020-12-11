Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,859

+ tax & licensing
$12,859

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

GLS

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6362495
  • Stock #: P422
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH5GU549908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Elantra For Sale! ONLY 42,929 KM’S!

Blue Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Comes Equipped With,

Heated Front & Rear Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, Cd Player, Rear-View Camera & More!

Please Call For More Information (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

