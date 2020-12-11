Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

85,220 KM

$16,889

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Premium

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

85,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6342347
  Stock #: P421
  VIN: 5XYZUDLB7GG306262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium Now For Sale! 85,220 KM’S

Black Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Comes Equipped With,

Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Power Drivers Seat With Adjustable Lumbar, Bluetooth Connectivity & More!

PICTURES COMING SOON!!

For More Information Please Call (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

