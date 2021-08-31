+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9
519-735-7753
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL For Sale! 77,295 KM’S
Clean Title, No Odors
Silver Exterior Paint On Gray Cloth Interior
Featured With, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Power Drivers Seat With Adjustable Lumbar, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Rear-view Camera, 3rd Row Seating & More!!
To Learn More Please Call (519) 735-7753
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9