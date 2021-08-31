Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

78,057 KM

Details Description Features

$26,585

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,585

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,585

+ taxes & licensing

78,057KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8060182
  • Stock #: P492
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF2GU157778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 78,057 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL For Sale! 77,295 KM’S

Clean Title, No Odors

Silver Exterior Paint On Gray Cloth Interior

Featured With, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Power Drivers Seat With Adjustable Lumbar, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Rear-view Camera, 3rd Row Seating & More!!

To Learn More Please Call (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 78,057 KM
$26,585 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 98,235 KM
$11,655 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte EX
 83,111 KM
$21,255 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory