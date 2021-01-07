Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

64,423 KM

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Ultimate

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

64,423KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6385386
  • Stock #: 19657A
  • VIN: KMHE54L27GA036361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 19657A
  • Mileage 64,423 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid For Sale! 

Silver Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Loaded With Features, 

Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Monitoring System & So Much More

Excellent Condition, Call Today! (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Plug-In Electric/Gas

