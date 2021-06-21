+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9
519-735-7753
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata Now For Sale! ONLY 47, 645 KM’S! WOW
Black Exterior Paint, On Black Cloth Interior
Comes Featured With,
Heated Front Seats, Rear-View Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity, Auxiliary Input, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, And More!!
For Further Inquiries Please Call (519) 735-7753
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9