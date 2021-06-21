Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

47,645 KM

$14,405

$14,405

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2.4L GL

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

47,645KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 5NPE24AF7GH383586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,645 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Sonata Now For Sale! ONLY 47, 645 KM’S! WOW

Black Exterior Paint, On Black Cloth Interior

Comes Featured With,

Heated Front Seats, Rear-View Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity, Auxiliary Input, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, And More!!

For Further Inquiries Please Call (519) 735-7753

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

