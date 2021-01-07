Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

64,820 KM

Details Description Features

$16,177

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Premium

Location

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

64,820KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6565808
  • Stock #: 93882A
  • VIN: KM8J33A43GU109601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 64,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2016 Hyundai Tucson Now For Sale! 64, 820 KM’S!

Silver Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior,

Comes Featured With,

Heated Front & Rear Seats, Automatic Headlights, Rear-View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Bluetooth Connection & More!

Great Shape, One Previous Owner!  Call Now! (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

