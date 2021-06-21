Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

32,738 KM

Details Description Features

$22,735

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,735

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,735

+ taxes & licensing

32,738KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7379324
  • Stock #: 21011A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA27GU243770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,738 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Tucson On The Pre-Owned Lot! ONLY 32,738 KM’S!!

Clean title, One Owner, No Odors

Black Exterior Paint On Black Leather Interior

Comes Equipped With,

Push Button Start, Panoramic Sunroof, GPS Navigation System  Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Power Front Seats With Drivers Adjustable Lumbar, Rear-View Camera, Power Liftgate, & So Much More!!

For More Amazing Deals Call Today (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 32,738 KM
$22,735 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 GS
 36,689 KM
$17,596 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Sp...
 48,034 KM
$21,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory