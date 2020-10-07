Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Patriot

55,940 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUDE 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUDE 4X4

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,940KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6137661
  • Stock #: 12024
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB3GD771532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

This Jeep Patriot High Altitude No Accidents, low km is equipped with 4x4, 4cyl / 2.4l automatic transmission, heated leather seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks and more! 55,940km Call today for more information: 519-948-5330 Visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC) 0 Down payment available No payments for 6 months OAC W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models. We are doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff. Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today! This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes. 

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 169,211 KM
$24,299 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Slt Bi...
 111,590 KM
$27,299 + tax & lic
2013 Acura TL FWD No...
 73,578 KM
$15,299 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Call Dealer

519-948-XXXX

(click to show)

519-948-5330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory