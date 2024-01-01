Menu
Account
Sign In
Odometer is 33715 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

2016 Jeep Wrangler

87,640 KM

Details Description Features

$30,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 10867266
  2. 10867266
  3. 10867266
  4. 10867266
  5. 10867266
  6. 10867266
  7. 10867266
  8. 10867266
  9. 10867266
  10. 10867266
  11. 10867266
  12. 10867266
  13. 10867266
  14. 10867266
  15. 10867266
  16. 10867266
  17. 10867266
  18. 10867266
  19. 10867266
  20. 10867266
  21. 10867266
  22. 10867266
  23. 10867266
  24. 10867266
Contact Seller

$30,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,640KM
Used
VIN 1C4BJWEG6GL122577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 33715 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!

Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Mounted Spare
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Roll Bar
Cloth Interior
Removable-Panels
Removable-Roof Panel
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Removable-Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2019 Ford Edge ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 Ford Edge ST 84,904 KM $31,826 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 99,074 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 53,000 KM $26,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,895

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler