+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 Kia Optima EX Just Landed! ONLY 64,408 KM’S
Dark Gray Exterior On Black Leather Interior,
Comes Featured With,
Heated Steering wheel, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat & Adjustable Lumbar, Blind Spot Detection, Rear-view Camera & So Much More!
***More Pictures Coming Soon!!
For Inquiries Please Call (519) 735-7753
