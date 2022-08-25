2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$13,700 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 3 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9004111

9004111 Stock #: P9539A

P9539A VIN: 3MZBM1V7XGM303879

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,386 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.