2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

105,991 KM

Details Description Features

$25,694

+ tax & licensing
$25,694

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4Matic Fully Loaded No Accidents

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4Matic Fully Loaded No Accidents

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,694

+ taxes & licensing

105,991KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6981710
  • Stock #: 12001
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB0GU102259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4matic is fully loaded with no accidents, 4cyl Turbo, automatic transmission, moon roof, navigation, reverse camera, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring system, good fuel economy, sport mode, heated seats, memory seats, Bluetooth, voice recognition, keyless entry and so much more! This is a must see!

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC

Due to the current situations surrounding COVID-19, we are now operating by appointment only. Please call today for more information on this vehicle or to book a test drive. Thank You for your continued support! stay safe!

519-948-5330

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

Drive away in your dream vehicle today!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

