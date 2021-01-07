Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC

50,692 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC

2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC

Sport AMG pkg Nav/Reverse Cam/Prk Asst/Steer Asst

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC

Sport AMG pkg Nav/Reverse Cam/Prk Asst/Steer Asst

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,692KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6518457
  • Stock #: 12031
  • VIN: WDDHF6HB9GB308850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Your Approved www.wautoshoppers.ca

This 2016 Mercedes Benz E400 4Matic Sport AMG pkg, is accident free, fully loaded with navigation, reverse camera, front and rear park assist, pano roof, heated seats, blind side assist, bluetooth, driver and passenger memory seats, folding mirrors, rear sunshade, DTR steer assist, pre safe breaking, keyless entry, power trunk release, satellite radio, daily rental, Low KM, very clean!

Book your test drive today! Call 519-948-5330

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC

Due to the current situations surrounding COVID-19, we are now operating by appointment only. Please call today for more information on this vehicle or to book a test drive. Thank You for your continued support! stay safe!

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 71,783 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 91,753 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 71,354 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Call Dealer

519-948-XXXX

(click to show)

519-948-5330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory